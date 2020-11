Constitutional Court Still Does Not Hold Sittings

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has not yet been able to hold a single sitting of the Grand Chamber.

The Constitutional Court announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Sittings are not yet being held," the court said.

This is due to the fact that some judges continue to suffer from the coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, five judges of the Constitutional Court, according to preliminary information, fell ill with coronavirus.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources