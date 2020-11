It is impossible for Ukraine to obtain a tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2020.

Tymofii Milovanov, an adviser of Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, said this on the air of the Svoboda Slova [Free Speech] political TV show on the ICTV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, the noted that by the end of the year, Ukraine is likely to receive funds from other structures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyrylo Shevchenko, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine, who was staying on a visit in Washington, said that the date of an IMF mission would be known once all the IMF requirements were met.

The IMF mission last was in Ukraine in November 2019.

