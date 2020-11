Director general of the Yuzhnoye Design Bureau named after M. K. Yanhel state enterprise (Dnipro), Oleksandr Dehtiariov, died of coronavirus.

The Office of the President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today the sinister covid took another Ukrainian – Oleksandr Dehtiariov, director general of the Yuzhnoye Design Bureau,” the statement reads.

The Presidential Office notes that he was one of the most accomplished aerospace professionals.

In connection with the death of Dehtiariov, the Presidential Office expresses condolences to his family and friends.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dehtiariov held the post of director general of the Yuzhnoye Design Bureau since 2010, and worked there since 1975.

