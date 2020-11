The incumbent mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov (Proposition party), was re-elected as mayor following the results of the second round of elections.

The Dnipro City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The incumbent mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, won a landslide victory in the second round of the mayoral elections. According to the results of processing 100% of the protocols, Borys Filatov won 80.61% of the votes, beating his rival more than four times," the statement said.

It is also noted that during the elections, dirty technologies were used: at the pre-election meetings with residents of Dnipro, Filatov was shot with brilliant green from a paintball gun, the meetings were attended by people who obstructed the exercise of suffrage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, voting took place in Dnipro, Lviv, Sloviansk and eight other cities in the second round of the mayoral elections.

