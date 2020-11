Health Ministry To Launch Online Monitoring Of Availability Of Medicines For Treatment Of Coronavirus In Hospi

The Ministry of Health intends to launch online monitoring of the availability of medicines for the treatment of coronavirus infection in hospitals and pharmacies.

Deputy Minister of Health for European Integration Ihor Ivaschenko announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Over the past two months, the Ministry of Health has been recording an increase in the use of antimicrobial drugs, and at the moment, in order to ensure the availability of all medicines, the Ministry is working in such three key areas. The first is the introduction of an electronic prescription for antibiotics... capacities of Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers... The second important area in relation to the provision of medicines is to increase the capacity of Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers... The third area is to provide online monitoring and publication on dashboards of the availability of medicines that are used to treat COVID-19 in the context of healthcare institutions and pharmacies," he said.

The introduction of an electronic prescription for antibiotics is planned for the near future, but Ivaschenko did not say the exact timing.

In total, more than 1,000 trade names of antibiotics will be dispensed by electronic prescription.

Those pharmacies that are not connected to the electronic system will be able to dispense antibiotics with paper prescriptions.

This step is expected to help ensure the rational use of antimicrobial drugs.

In order to increase the capacity of pharmaceutical manufacturers, the Ministry of Health is considering simplifying the registration of active pharmaceutical substances, as well as a simplified mechanism for amending registration certificates for the production of drugs used in the treatment of coronavirus infection.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said that in 2020 the consumption of certain groups of antibiotics increased 40 times.

The Ministry of Health intends to introduce electronic prescriptions for the purchase of insulin, antibiotics and other medicines from 2021.

