Klitschko Considers It Difficult To Mass Test Citizens For Coronavirus

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko considers it very difficult to conduct mass testing of citizens for coronavirus.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"None big country does mass testing. It's very difficult," he said.

According to him, during mass testing, the laboratory capacity will not be enough, since they will not cope.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that mass testing of the population for coronavirus with express antigen tests can be carried out in certain cities.

