Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, has recovered from the Covid-19.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yermak noted that he is starting his normal work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yermak was tested positive for the coronavirus infection on the same day with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, November 9.

