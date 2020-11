In October 2020, banks’ net profit made UAH 2.2 billion.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January, banks earned UAH 6.592 billion, in February – UAH 9.285 billion, in March – UAH 97 million, in April – UAH 9.8 billion, in May – UAH 3.8 billion, in June, the banks sustained a loss of UAH 5.2 billion, in July – a profit was UAH 4.6 billion, in August – UAH 4.3 billion, in September – UAH 4.9 billion, and in the first ten months of 2020, a profit made UAH 39.828 billion.

In the first ten months of 2020, banks’ revenue made UAH 209.251 billion, and expenditures – UAH 169.423 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, solvent banks obtained a net profit of UAH 59.634 billion.

In 2018, a net profit of the solvent banks made UAH 21.7 billion.

