Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, completely rejects her resignation.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source.

According to the source, the Presidential Office is already looking for a candidate to replace Venediktova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy says he has not change his decision, and again promised to dismiss Venediktova as the prosecutor general in absence of serious results in her work before the end of 2020.

