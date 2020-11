Kyiv To Establish Limited Number Of Fairgrounds With Souvenirs And Warming Drinks For New Year Holidays

Kyiv has decided to establish a limited number of fairground houses with souvenirs and warming drinks at festive locations during the New Year holidays.

This is stated in the response of the Department of Culture of the Kyiv City State Administration to the inquiry of the Ukrainian News Agency.

It is noted that due to the quarantine, it was decided to reduce the list of city New Year's locations and adapt the format of their work to quarantine requirements.

"In order to create a festive atmosphere, the main New Year tree and New Year art installations will be installed on Sofiiska Square, and a New Year tree will also be placed on Kontraktova Square. Besides, New Year trees are planned to be lit in all districts of the city," the response says.

At that, food courts will not work.

"The work of food courts at festive locations is not envisaged, however, it is planned to place a limited number of fairground houses with souvenir products and warming drinks," the response says.

