The Ministry of Digital Transformation is developing a strategy for introducing a QR code system for public places to identify contacts with people with coronavirus infection.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said this at an online briefing on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If you enter a shopping center or a restaurant, you take a picture of a QR code, a web page opens for you, that is, you do not need to install an application or enter personal data, you indicate a phone number and the time you plan to be in the public place," explained Fedorov.

According to him, if then a person fell ill, then everyone who was in the institution with this person would receive respective messages.

Fedorov also noted that the system would work without collecting personal data.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that it would be impossible to visit any catering establishment or shopping center without a QR code scanning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to introduce automatic accrual of fines for violation of the self-isolation regime.

