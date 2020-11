Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announces the presence in Ukraine of installations to ensure the cold chain for storing the vaccine against coronavirus.

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine is ready. We also have refrigeration units that can store the vaccine even at -70 degrees," the minister commented.

According to Stepanov, 10 potential vaccines in the world are currently at the last stage of research.

Previously, Pfizer (in collaboration with BioNTech) and Moderna announced the successful completion of research with their developments.

At the same time, it was reported that a potential vaccine from Pfizer requires storage at temperatures of about -70 degrees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Health Ministry is expecting to sign an agreement with the COVAX initiative on cooperation in delivery of coronavirus vaccines before December 7.

The World Health Organization states that Ukraine might obtain the coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter of 2021.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Health Liashko spoke about the population groups that are prioritized for vaccination against coronavirus, in particular, naming teachers and employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada proposes the Cabinet of Ministers increase funding for the purchase of a vaccine against coronavirus infection COVID-19 while finalizing the draft state budget for 2021 by the second reading, in the draft state budget for the first reading, it was proposed to allocate UAH 2.6 billion for the purchase.

