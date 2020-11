The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in the Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Russia) expects that the exchange of detainees will be possible before the New Year and Christmas holidays.

This is indicated in the statement of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

To accelerate the consideration of this and other issues requiring early decisions, the Ukrainian side proposes to the Russian side to convene extraordinary meetings of the TCG working subgroups on security, politics and humanitarian policy.

In addition to the exchange, it concerns unblocking the work of checkpoints.

Also, Ukraine continues to insist on the beginning of humanitarian demining.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has handed over to the OSCE a list of detainees that it can hand over in the exchange of "all for all."

