The Servant of the People party has refused to provide information about the cost of the October 25 poll of citizens initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is stated in the party's response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The president of Ukraine’s five-question poll was financed with contributions to the party. Therefore, information about the financing of this poll is not public information in the meaning of the law ‘On Access to Public Information’... The Servant of the People political party’s expenditures on the conduct of the president of Ukraine’s five-question poll will be reflected in the National Agency on Corruption Prevention’s report for the fourth quarter of 2020," the party said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People party’s leader and first deputy leader of the party’s parliamentary faction Oleksandr Kornienko announced in October that the Zelenskyy-initiated poll of citizens was conducted by the Ze Media company and that the cost of the poll was being determined.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources