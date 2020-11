None Of Constitutional Court Judges Refuses To Participate In Consideration Of Any Cases - Constitutional Cour

The Constitutional Court states that none of the judges of the Constitutional Court wrote any written messages and did not verbally report their refusal to take part in the consideration of any cases.

The court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We also note that there are no written or oral messages from the judges of the Constitutional Court about the refusal to take part in the consideration of any cases," the statement says.

The Constitutional Court notes that immediately after the completion of the treatment of some judges for coronavirus and if there is a quorum, the work of the Constitutional Court will be restored in full.

At that, the Constitutional Court informs that the Secretariat of the Constitutional Court, taking into account the restrictive quarantine measures, continues to fulfill the tasks and duties assigned to it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, five judges of the Constitutional Court, according to preliminary information, fell ill with coronavirus.

