Markushyn Wins Election Of Mayor Of Irpin In Kyiv Region

Oleksandr Markushyn, 40, first deputy mayor of Irpin, (ran for the New Faces party and is a member of this party) won the election for mayor of Irpin in Kyiv region.

This is evidenced by the data of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 8,332 people or 45.42% of voters voted for Markushyn.

For his closest rival Yaroslav Kuts (ran for the European Solidarity party) 2,078 voters or 11.33% voted.

In total, 12 candidates ran for mayor of Irpin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, voting in the local elections took place on October 25.

In July 2018, the mayor of Irpin, Volodymyr Karpliuk, decided to step down to prepare for the elections to the Verkhovna Rada in the fall of 2019.

