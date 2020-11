Number Of PCR-Tests Up 12.2% To 42,379, Number Of ELISA Up 4.5% To 30,685 On November 17 – Health Ministry

On November 17, a total of 42,379 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 12.2% over November 16; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) rose by 4.5% over November 16 to 30,685.

Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 4,022,283 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 16, a total of 37,770 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 31.7% over November 15; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) fell by 6.1 times over November 15 to 29,357.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources