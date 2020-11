SkyUp Airlines To Operate Special Flight To Belgrade On November 24

SkyUp Airlines intends to operate a special flight to Belgrade (Serbia) from Kyiv on November 24.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On November 24, 2020, SkyUp Airlines will operate one non-scheduled flight Kyiv - Belgrade," the statement reads.

Departure from Kyiv is scheduled for 03:55 a.m.

One-way ticket costs UAH 1,238 without luggage, UAH 1,800 with luggage.

As of November 13, temporary entry and transit through Serbia is allowed to citizens of Ukraine without restrictions.

Staying in quarantine for visitors is not provided, a certificate with a negative PCR test result and insurance against COVID-19 are not required.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, SkyUp intends to perform three charter flights Kyiv - Tashkent (Uzbekistan) in November.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources