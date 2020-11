Cabinet Approves Appointment Of Hamaliy As Khmelnytskyi Governor Instead Of Habinet

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of businessman Serhii Hamaliy as Chairperson of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration instead of Dmytro Habinet.

The corresponding draft decrees of the President were approved at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Hamaliy was involved in the restaurant and transport business, he has a transport company that provides logistics services in Europe.

In 1999, he went to Poland to study at the Higher School of Economics in Warsaw.

According to him, he has never been a civil servant and was not a member of any party.

At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the reason for Habinet's dismissal was not named, however, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Vasyl Mokan, wrote on Facebook that he would be dismissed according to the draft decree by agreement of the parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2019, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Habinet as Khmelnytskyi governor.

