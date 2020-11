President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, have discussed an increase in the first tranche for Ukraine under the SBA agreement to USD 2.1 billion.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President of Ukraine noted that Ukraine has not stopped fulfilling its obligations under the stand-by program.

He said that State Tax Service and State Customs Service’s reform has been approved, and that the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine are working to lower the share of non-performing loans (NPL) in the banking system.

The parties also discussed the importance of adoption of a well-balanced budget for 2021.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had rebooted the work of the commission on legal reform with the participation of international experts to develop comprehensive bills on the judicial reform.

The President noted that in view of the fight against the coronavirus epidemic and other economic challenges related to the Covid-19, the first revision of the IMF's program will become an important signal for both domestic and external markets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU continues to expect the first tranche from the IMF before the end of 2020.

