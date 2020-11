Hospitals in Kyiv are 52% filled with coronavirus patients.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Hospital beds are 52% full," he said.

According to him, 4,500 beds in hospitals are provided for patients with coronavirus in Kyiv.

If necessary, the number of beds will be increased.

At the moment, more than 1,000 patients with coronavirus are in hospitals in the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Kyiv region on November 16 increased by 646 people to 25 787, deaths - by 11 to 571.

