There Are No Hospital Beds For Treatment Of Patients With Coronavirus In Private Clinics In Kyiv

In Kyiv private clinics there are no places for inpatient treatment of patients with coronavirus.

Representatives of a number of private clinics announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

There are no free hospital beds in the Dobrobut chain of clinics, and there are no plans to increase the number of beds.

Inpatient treatment of patients with coronavirus is carried out in the chain's clinics on Liubomyra Huzara Street (Medhorodok) and Yabluchna Street (Sofiyevska Borschahivka).

The representative of the clinic does not report the exact number of beds in the hospital.

The cost of inpatient treatment of patients with coronavirus in the general care ward is UAH 12,000 per day, in the intensive care unit – UAH 14,000 per day.

The Oberig clinic also lacks free hospital beds; the representative of the clinic did not report the total number of beds.

The cost of inpatient treatment of patients with COVID-19 in a single ward of this clinic is UAH 11,650 per day, in a ward for two people – UAH 9,025 per day.

In the clinics of the Viva and Oxford Medical chains, treatment of patients with coronavirus in the hospital is not carried out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 16, the number of cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Kyiv, compared to the previous day, increased by 1,143 people to 52,642, deaths - by 14 to 990.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources