The parliament has refused to postpone the introduction of cash registers by one year until 2022.

The first reading of the relevant draft law (No. 4313) received 17 votes but needed at least 226 to pass, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft law proposed the following changes: postponement until January 1, 2022 the requirement for business entities to use cash registers from January 1, 2021.

It is also proposed postponing the requirement for business entities to use cash registers from April 1, 2021 to January 1, 2022 and postponing the introduction of a special procedure for considering customer complaints to January 1, 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament introduced software-based cash registers, simplified the procedure for registering them, and adopted a law on cashback on September 20, 2019.

