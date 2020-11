Since the beginning of the quarantine (from March 12), 399,700 people have received unemployed status, 419,000 citizens have been employed.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the beginning of quarantine, from March 12, up to date, 419,000 people have been officially employed through the Employment Center, while almost 0.5 million people have received unemployed status since the beginning of quarantine, and today, if on March 12, 361,000 people had unemployed status, today – 399,700 persons have the status of unemployed," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal did not agree with the critical statements of the MPs on the ineffectiveness of the government's use of funds from the fund for combating coronavirus.

In particular, he noted that the so-called funds for the road fund are designed to overcome the economic consequences of the epidemic in Ukraine and recent studies show the high efficiency of these costs in terms of creating new jobs, in terms of budget implementation and tax payments, as well as the implementation of social functions by the state.

The Prime Minister also assured that the government pays significant attention to the program of economic stimulation of the economy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late October, the Cabinet of Ministers additionally allocated UAH 1.3 billion from the fund for combating coronavirus to the fund of compulsory state social insurance in case of unemployment for unemployment assistance and partial unemployment benefits for the quarantine period.

According to the State Statistics Service, in April-June 2020, the unemployment rate was 9.9%, the number of unemployed people aged 15-70 was 1.7 million people, in the second quarter the employment rate among the population aged 15-70 years was 55.2%.

According to the State Employment Service, in early August, since the beginning of the quarantine (from March 12), 395,000 people have received unemployed status, 222,000 citizens have been employed.

