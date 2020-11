The Verkhovna Rada has refused recommend the Cabinet of Ministers review the restrictions of the "weekend quarantine".

149 MPs voted for the adoption of the corresponding draft resolution No. 4381, with the necessary 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers was recommended to review the restrictions of the "weekend quarantine" within three days after the publication of the resolution.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance at a meeting on November 16 did not come to a consensus on the draft resolution and decided to recommend to the parliament to decide during the voting.

During the voting, the draft resolution was supported by 34 Mps from the Servant of the People faction (139 abstained), 20 MPs each from the Opposition Platform - For Life and European Solidarity factions, 19 Mps each from the Batkivschyna and Holos factions, 14 Mps from the For the Future parliamentary group, 17 MPs from the Dovira group and 6 non-factional MPs.

“We cannot be medical workers, we cannot be infectious disease specialists, we cannot just for the sake of being liked by people to do election campaigns... There are elections in some cities now, we understand why mayors behave this way now. But we must understand that partial quarantine is still better than a full lockdown. Maybe it will not save the situation, but there is a possibility that it will," said David Arakhamia, chairperson of the Servant of the People faction, who co-authored the draft resolution on the recommendation to revise restrictions.

According to the portal of the Verkhovna Rada, Arakhamia abstained from voting.

Also one of the co-authors of the document, the first deputy chairperson of the Servant of the People faction, Oleksandr Kornienko, abstained.

Among the other co-authors: Yurii Boiko, co-chairperson of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction, did not vote; Iryna Heraschenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, voted for; Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk - for; MP from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak - for.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced “weekend quarantine”, limiting the work of the trade sector on Saturday and Sunday.

A number of cities, including Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, refused to introduce additional restrictions provided by the government resolution.

