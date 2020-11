SSU Not Investigating Any Case Of Threats To Zelenskyy

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is not investigating any criminal proceedings into threats to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is stated in the response of the SSU to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"The requesting information is absent," the response reads.

The SSU did not report any other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Zelenskyy did not appear in court in Lviv in the case against Member of Parliament Sofiya Fedina (European Solidarity) and volunteer Marusia Zvirobii (Olena Sambul) about their threats against him.

The case was led by the SBI.

