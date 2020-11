Cabinet To Introduce Automatic Accrual Of fines For Violation Of Self-Isolation Regime

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to introduce automatic accrual of fines for violation of the self-isolation regime.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Five main digital solutions are being developed that should help stop the pandemic in Ukraine and will be introduced in the near future," Shmyhal said.

In particular, this is the introduction of automatic fines for violation of the self-isolation regime, digitalization and centralization of the collection of information about facts, suspicions and cases of infectious diseases, and the improvement of the Diy Vdoma mobile application.

The Cabinet of Ministers also intends to introduce electronic prescriptions for medicines and antibiotics, expand the Affordable Medicines program for antibiotics necessary to combat coronavirus, electronic referrals for PCR tests, which will allow tracking queues and not creating them in real time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers changed the quarantine conditions and introduced "weekend quarantine" until November 30.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources