Cabinet Allows To Form Teams To Provide Assistance To Patients With Coronavirus Without Anesthesiologists

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the formation of teams to provide care to patients with coronavirus infection without anesthesiologists.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the fact that we do not have enough doctors to treat patients with COVID-19 and to form teams absolutely with an anesthesiologist, we have made changes that allow us to form teams with doctors of other specialties," he said.

The minister stressed that now all doctors are on the front line, regardless of their specialty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, Stepanov stated that 24,700 doctor posts remain unfilled in Ukraine.

At the same time, the shortage of doctors in rural areas is about 8,000 people.

