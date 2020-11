The Cabinet of Ministers is studying the possibility of recognizing the "weekend quarantine" as force majeure.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shmyhal noted that the government, together with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, are working to recognize the "weekend quarantine" as force majeure.

He also named the formats of business support due to the introduction of the "weekend quarantine".

In particular, support for families of individual entrepreneurs of the first and second groups with children under the age of 10, a partial unemployment program, when the government assumes the payment of part of the worker's salary so that he is not fired, and the Affordable loans 5-7-9% program.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers changed the quarantine conditions and introduced "weekend quarantine” until November 30.

