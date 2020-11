The Ministry of Defense intends to reorganize 42 state-owned enterprises, 44 - to liquidate, 5 - to transfer for privatization by 2022.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"42 state-owned enterprises of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will be reorganized, 5 - transferred for privatization to the State Property Fund of Ukraine. Another 44 state-owned enterprises of the Ministry of Defense are subject to liquidation. This is provided by the strategy of reforming state-owned facilities from the management sphere of the defense authority," the statement reads.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense took into account the comments and results of the analysis of the effectiveness of the work of subordinate state enterprises, carried out by public organizations, and also studied the foreign experience of managing enterprises in the military sphere.

Besides, the forecast of the future security of the sphere was taken into account, ensuring the functioning and development of those state-owned enterprises that will meet both modern needs and the challenges of the future.

"The enterprises planned for reorganization are important for the defense authority, because they are able to economically and efficiently work for the needs of the Armed Forces. Thousands of highly qualified narrow-profile specialists are involved in the sector. The task of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense is to load state-owned enterprises with orders in the interests of the Armed Forces in time and ensure their proper funding, to keep up with the times in matters of technical equipment, professional development of workers and software solutions," the statement reads.

The same state-owned enterprises, whose activities are not directly related to the upcoming needs of the defense sector, are planned to be transferred for privatization to the State Property Fund.

It is also indicated that 15 enterprises of the Ministry of Defense are located in the temporarily occupied territory in Crimea.

The Ministry of Defense issued an order, developed by the Reform Committee, regulating aspects of reforming state-owned enterprises of the defense authority.

The Perspective list of state property entities involved in the performance of the most important functions within the framework of reforming the defense sector was approved.

Also, the department has officially formalized a promising scheme for the functional management of state property objects that belong to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Defense.

It is planned that by 2022, 42 state-owned enterprises will remain in the management of the Ministry of Defense, of which 40 are in the functional management of the Main Directorate of Property and Resources, and 2 - in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense intends to purchase the Neptune coastal missile system in 2020.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources