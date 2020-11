Appeal Court Overturns Arrest In Absentia Of Yanukovych

The Kyiv Court of Appeal overturned the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, which arrested former President Viktor Yanukovych in absentia.

Yanukovych's lawyer Oleksandr Horoshynskyi announced this to told Ukrainian News Agency.

"Yes, the court canceled (the arrest)," he said.

The decision was made on Monday.

He did not provide any other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the court arrested Yanukovych in absentia, this will allow the extradition to begin.

