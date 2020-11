Police Close 1,500 Trade Enterprises, Dozens Of Nightclubs And Gyms In Regions On November 14-15 For Violating

The police closed 1,534 trade enterprises, 30 nightclubs and 20 gyms in the regions on November 14-15 for violating the "weekend quarantine".

The National Police said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Most of the violations of the "weekend quarantine" police recorded in those regions where local authorities have officially announced that they refuse to comply with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers. These are Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Ternopil, Cherkasy, ​​Odesa regions. Besides, many violators were also found in the capital and Kyiv region," said the head of the National Police Ihor Klimenko.

The statement also says that almost 2,000 administrative protocols on responsible persons have been drawn up for violating the quarantine, 9 criminal proceedings have been launched.

Besides, it is reported that the work of 2,390 institutions, the activities of which are prohibited on weekends, has been suspended: 1,534 establishments in the sphere of trade and consumer services for the population, 792 catering establishments, 26 discos and nightclubs, 20 gyms, fitness centers and swimming pools, 10 shopping and entertainment centers, 5 institutions providing accommodation services (except for hotels), 3 cinemas, theater and museum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 13, the National Police decided to react according to the law during the "weekend quarantine", applying the Criminal and Administrative Codes.

