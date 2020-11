Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko says that PCR testing of the entire population of Ukraine for coronavirus is very problematic due to the peculiarities of the course of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the testing process.

He told this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Now the main diagnostic tool for SARS-CoV-2 in Ukraine and the world is PCR testing. At the same time, the use of the PCR method for large-scale testing for screening is very difficult both by the features of the course of SARS-CoV-2 infection and by the testing process," Liashko said.

Scaling up the testing program to identify those infected at an early stage is possible through the widespread use of rapid tests for the SARS-CoV-2 antigen, he said.

He added that rapid antigen tests have a number of advantages over PCR testing in the context of screening - they are able to detect cases at an early stage of infection (receiving a result - up to 30 minutes), do not require laboratory equipment, can be performed at workplaces, at home, and so on.

Liashko noted that a person who received a positive test result should be immediately isolated (or self-isolating), without waiting for the results of the PCR test from the laboratory, which will lead to breaking the chain of infection.

The expected result of this may be the unloading of laboratory centers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that mass testing of the population for coronavirus with rapid antigen tests can be carried out in certain cities.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources