Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko states that just to purchase tests for coronavirus for testing the entire population of Ukraine, following the example of Slovakia, it is necessary to spend UAH 7 billion once.

He told this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"On a scale of Ukraine with almost 40 million population, such population screening testing is possible only with significant involvement of resources and a wider time frame. Only for the purchase of tests, in this case, it will be necessary to spend about UAH 7 billion once," he said.

According to him, about the feasibility of introducing a testing strategy like Slovakia, it is necessary to fully weigh all the strengths and weaknesses.

"On October 31 - November 1, about half of the population of Slovakia was tested for SARS-CoV-2 - 2,580,000 people. This is the first attempt in Europe to carry out such large-scale rapid testing at a population level. Of those tested, 25,850 have received a positive result - this is about 1 % of all tested. People who received a positive result were sent to self-isolation," Liashko said.

He added that more than 40,000 medical workers and support teams, including police, army, administrative personnel and volunteers, were recruited to conduct the testing, operating nearly 5,000 testing sites.

Health workers from Austria and Hungary were also involved in the process of organizing and conducting the testing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that mass testing of the population for coronavirus with rapid antigen tests can be carried out in certain cities.

