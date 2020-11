Ukrposhta Retains Work Schedule Of Its Branches On Weekends

The Ukrposhta joint-stock company did not change the work schedule of its branches on weekends.

Director General of Ukrposhta Ihor Smelianskyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I'll write on a sore subject. The schedule of Ukrposhta branches remains unchanged - we, like pharmacies, work on weekends," he wrote.

Smelianskyi also said that the company launched the work of the 250 busiest branches on Sunday, and on weekdays until 01:00 p.m. there is a "Happy Hours for Payments" promotion.

Pensioners and older people are recommended to use the services of Ukrposhta until 01:00 p.m. on weekdays.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers changed the quarantine conditions and introduced a "weekend quarantine" until November 30.

In January-September 2020, the Ukrposhta joint-stock company reduced net profit 7.8 times or by UAH 416.62 million to UAH 60.9 million.

