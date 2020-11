Chernivtsi And Kherson Not To Ignore "Weekend Quarantine"

Chernivtsi and Kherson do not intend to ignore the "weekend quarantine".

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the Chernivtsi and Kherson City Councils.

"Chernivtsi will fully comply with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers," said a representative of the Chernivtsi City Council.

The Kherson City Council also noted that starting from the weekend of this week (from November 14), a "weekend quarantine” is being introduced, which implies from 00:00 a.m. Saturday to 00:00 a.m. Monday the introduction of a ban on a number of activities (the work of catering establishments, shopping and entertainment centers, entertainment institutions, cultural institutions).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers changed the quarantine conditions and introduced "weekend quarantine" until November 30.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi opposes the introduction of the "weekend quarantine".

