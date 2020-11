Kyiv will implement the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers to introduce the “weekend quarantine" from November 14.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the Kyiv City State Administration with reference to the words of the mayor's adviser, secretary of the Emergency Response Headquarters Volodymyr Bondarenko.

"The resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, which introduced these additional restrictions, is a norm of direct action and is mandatory for implementation, whether we conceptually agree with the government's approach or not. So, from midnight Saturday in Kyiv, a number of government-defined restrictions will begin to operate. Law enforcement agencies should monitor their observance,” reads the statement with reference to the words of Bondarenko.

According to the statement, in accordance with the government decision, in the period from 00:00 a.m. Saturday to 00:00 a.m. Monday on the territory of Ukraine from November 14 to November 30, it will be prohibited to receive visitors by business entities that operate in the field of public catering (bars, restaurants, cafes etc.), except for the delivery of orders and take-away orders, reception of visitors in shopping and entertainment centers; receiving visitors in other entertainment establishments; reception of visitors by entities engaged in trade and consumer services (beauty salons, manufactured goods stores, etc.); activities of cultural institutions and cultural events; reception of visitors to gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools.

At the same time, by decision of the government, on weekends, it is allowed to provide catering services with targeted delivery of orders and take-out orders; operation of filling stations, maintenance and repair of vehicles; work of banks; medical practice; the work of postal operators; the operation of stores in which at least 60% of the retail space is allocated for the sale of food, fuel, medicines and medical products, veterinary drugs, pet food.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers changed the quarantine conditions and introduced “weekend quarantine” until November 30.

