For the first time, the Index for Monitoring Reforms showed a negative value.

This is stated in the report of the Index for Monitoring Reforms (iMoRe), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Index for Monitoring Reforms turned negative: 0.8 points for the period from October 19 to November 1, out of possible values ​​from 5.0 to +5.0. In the previous round, the index was equal to zero," the statement reads.

It is indicated that in its history since the beginning of 2015, the index was zero six times, and a negative value of the index is observed for the first time.

In 8 out of 146 rounds, there were negative ratings in some areas, however, they were balanced by positive ratings in other areas, and the overall rating did not fall below zero.

"The decision of the Constitutional Court on the unconstitutionality of the provisions of anti-corruption legislation on the declaration of income and property by representatives of state bodies was estimated at -4.5 points," the statement says.

It is noted that the Constitutional Court of Ukraine recognized the powers of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to monitor and control the implementation of legislation on the ethical behavior of representatives of government agencies, prevent and resolve their conflicts of interest, control and verify declarations of their income and property, store and publish such declarations, monitoring their way of life, etc, as unconstitutional.

This decision significantly affects the capacity of the anti-corruption infrastructure that has been built in Ukraine since 2014.

"In fact, it provoked a constitutional crisis in the country, since it is very difficult to find an approach to correct its consequences in a constitutional way. Moreover, according to the experts, by making such a decision, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine went beyond its powers, namely the decision is contradictory and it cannot be understood from it exactly what actions the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine should take to implement it," emphasized in iMoRe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Index for Monitoring Reforms is intended to provide a comprehensive assessment of the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities to implement economic reforms.

The index is based on expert assessments of changes in the regulatory environment in five areas: public administration, public finance, monetary system, business environment, and energy.

