Stepanov Forecasts Full Filling Of Hospitals In Month In Case Of Non-Compliance With Quarantine Restrictions

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov forecasts full filling of hospitals with patients with coronavirus infection in a month in case of non-compliance with quarantine restrictions.

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If we do not follow the rules, we can get 100% occupation of our beds in a month already," the minister said.

He emphasized that in such a situation it would be impossible to provide assistance to patients inpatient.

"I understand that this is an unpopular decision," Stepanov commented on the introduction of the "weekend quarantine."

According to the Ministry of Health, as of November 12, on average, in Ukraine, patients with confirmed or suspected coronavirus infection filled 54.5% of the allocated beds.

The highest occupancy rate was recorded in Poltava (76.9%), Chernivtsi (69.2%), Zakarpattia (69.1%) regions, the lowest - in Kherson (24.3%), Ternopil (29.6%), Odesa (43.3%) and Kirovohrad (43.4%) regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1,587 patients with coronavirus infection were hospitalized on November 12.

In October, Stepanov said that preparations began to open temporary hospitals for patients with coronavirus infection.

