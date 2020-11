While Ukraine is preparing for the first "weekend lockdown", the world is recording more and more negative indicators of the spread of the lethal infection.

Meanwhile, the U.S. outbreak is accelerating and deepening in nearly every state, overturning daily-high records almost as soon as they are set. The country recorded another all-time high of more than 145,000 new infections Wednesday, as well as 1,549 new fatalities - the highest daily death toll since mid-May The washingtonpost.com informed.

Health officials and hospital administrators in some states are sounding alarms as beds fill up and staff call in sick. Some hospitals in Missouri have already had to turn patients away, and a group of doctors warned the governor of Illinois that "we’re having to almost decide who gets treatment and who doesn’t."

The virus is no longer spreading primarily through nursing homes and nightclubs as it did in the spring, but rather via casual gatherings such as dinner parties, carpools and game nights, our Health desk wrote: "This behind-doors transmission trend reflects pandemic fatigue and widening social bubbles, experts say - and is particularly insidious because it is so difficult to police and likely to increase as temperatures drop and holidays approach."

The nation’s leading infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, urged Americans to maintain hope - and to start behaving more responsibly lest a national lockdown becomes necessary.

"The cavalry is coming here. Vaccines are going to have a major positive impact", - he said Thursday on ABC’s "Good Morning America."

"If we can just hang in there, do the public health measures that we’re talking about, we are going to get this under control, I promise you."

