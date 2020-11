2nd Round Of Mayoral Elections Will Be Held In Odesa, Sumy, Kherson, Lutsk And 3 More Cities On November 15

Next Sunday, November 15, the second round of mayoral elections will take place in Odesa, Sumy, Kherson, Lutsk and three other cities.

This is evidenced by data on the website of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On November 15, the second round will take place in such regional centers: Odesa, Sumy, Kherson, Lutsk.

Also on this day, the second round of elections for the mayor of Kamianets-Podilsky (Khmelnytskyi region), Ukrainka (Kyiv region) and Kramatorsk (Donetsk region) will take place.

Next Sunday, November 22, the second round will take place in 10 more cities.

On this day, elections will be held in the following regional centers: Dnipro, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, ​​Poltava, Rivne, Uzhhorod.

Also on this date they will be held in Drohobych (Lviv region), Slaviansk (Donetsk region) and Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk region).

According to the CEC website, a second round of mayoral elections has also been scheduled in Brovary (Kyiv region) and Berdiansk (Zaporizhia region), but no date has been specified.

The results of the mayoral elections in Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) have not yet been established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, local elections were held in Ukraine on October 25.

Their results were to be established by November 6 inclusively.

