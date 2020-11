The Ministry of Energy has prepared three options for transporting hydrogen to Europe.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine sets ambitious climate targets for decarbonization of energy, industry and transport. Therefore, the use of "green" hydrogen is a tool that can ensure the achievement of these goals. The Ministry is already developing a roadmap for Ukraine's hydrogen energy. We have outlined short-term, medium-term and long-term hydrogen transportation prospects," Acting Energy Minister Olha Buslavets said.

In particular, the short term foresees the transportation of hydrogen in small quantities in the gaseous state in tanks, using trucks using road infrastructure.

The medium term foresees the transportation of hydrogen as liquid organic hydrogen (LOHC) by trucks and rail infrastructure.

At the same time, the long-term perspective provides for the use of the regional and transport infrastructure of gas pipelines for local transportation in large quantities and for export volumes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy says that Ukrainian coal mines can become centers for the production of hydrogen.

Also, the Ministry of Energy states that Ukraine is being considered as a possible supplier of hydrogen to Germany.

The Ministry of Energy and the office for attracting and supporting investments of UkraineInvest signed a memorandum on attracting investments in the construction of energy storage facilities and the development of hydrogen energy.

Also Energoatom and the Ukrhydroengergo state power generating company signed a memorandum with H2 LLC on the construction of a data center and a hydrogen production plant.

