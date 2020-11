First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk fell ill with coronavirus.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Stefanchuk noted that he was "forced out of action" due to the illness.

He also asked those with whom he contacted in recent days to be attentive to the state of their health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 11, Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov fell ill with coronavirus.

On November 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fell ill with coronavirus.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources