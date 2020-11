Cabinet Allocates Office Of Management UAH 10 Million For Readying Medical Institutions For Treatment Of Coron

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 10 million from the Coronavirus Fund to the State Office of Management to ensure that the State Office of Management’s healthcare institutions are ready to treat coronavirus patients.

This is stated in the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 1083 dated October 28, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Allocate UAH 10,053,000 to the State Office of Management on a non-refundable basis from the fund for combating the COVID-19 acute respiratory disease and its consequences," the resolution states.

According to the resolution, the money is intended for ensuring preparedness of the State Office of Management’s healthcare institutions to provide medical care to coronavirus patients.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 895.578 million for providing oxygen supply systems to hospitals receiving coronavirus patients.

