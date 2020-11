The Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Health refused to Kyiv in placing patients with coronavirus in state and departmental medical institutions.

This is stated in the response of the Kyiv City State Administration to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

“The city authorities have repeatedly appealed to the government and the Ministry of Health with a request that the people of Kyiv with coronavirus be admitted to state and departmental medical institutions, where there are 11,000 beds and qualified personnel. We recently received a refusal to provide assistance to patients with coronavirus. And only from today these institutions have agreed to accept urgent cases with therapeutic, surgical and cardiological pathology and patients with neuroinfection," the statement reads.

It is noted that Kyiv has independently prepared almost 4,450 beds in communal medical institutions.

Their occupancy today is 57%.

Besides, it is indicated that the Health Department of the executive body of the Kyiv City State Administration, at the request of the Ministry of Health, prepared calculations for the financial and staffing of the mobile hospital.

"These calculations were submitted to the Ministry of Health by the Emergency Response Headquarters with a proposal to consider the possibility of deploying an infectious diseases hospital for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 on the basis of three institutions from among the infrastructure facilities of the capital. These are the Sports Palace, the National Expo Center of Ukraine and the International Exhibition Center," the response reads.

It is noted that the city developed these proposals and calculations in pursuance of the order of the head of work on the elimination of the consequences of a medical and biological emergency of a natural character of the state level associated with the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID 19) dated October 16, No.112, on the premises that can be allocated and repurposed for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

"The executor of this work was proposed to determine the State Institution "Institute of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases named after L.V. Hromashevskyi" as a specialized institution of national importance. Again, we have not received an answer to our proposals today," the response says.

At the moment, the city is awaiting professional conclusions from the specialized scientific and specific proposals of specialists on the implementation of the necessary anti-epidemic measures and staffing from the staff of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, according to the calculations provided by the Department of Health of the capital.

"The city authorities are categorically against the deployment of a mobile hospital and believe that the available personnel and bed capacity of the institutions of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the National Academy of Medical Sciences, departmental and private medical institutions is sufficient to treat patients with coronavirus," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv is increasing the number of beds for patients with coronavirus.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources