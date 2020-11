Zelenskyy, Yermak Hospitalized To Feofaniya Over Coronavirus, Working Remotely

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, have been hospitalized to the Feofaniya clinic after falling ill with the Covid-19.

Yermak’s adviser, Mykhailo Podoliak, said this in an interview for the Ukrainska Pravda online media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Affairs Department said that Feofaniya started to receive serious coronavirus-infected patients.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources