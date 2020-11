Cabinet Allows Holding Of Cultural Events With Number Of Spectators Up To 20, Work Of Cinemas And Theaters - W

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the holding of mass cultural events with up to 20 spectators, the work of cinemas and theaters - with 50% of the halls filled.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the territory of Ukraine, during the period of the nation-wide quarantine, it will be prohibited to hold mass cultural events, including concerts, sports, social, religious and other events with the participation of more than 20 people," the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said.

He noted that in the case of events with the participation of up to 20 people, the organizer ensures that the participants maintain a physical distance of at least 1.5 meters.

It is also allowed to hold official sports events included in the unified schedule of physical culture and recreation and sports events and matches of professional sports clubs without spectators, provided that participants comply with quarantine measures and carry out mandatory daily monitoring of the health status of participants.

Stepanov also noted that the activity of cinemas and theaters with over 50% occupancy of cinemas or halls is prohibited.

The work of museums is allowed on the condition of providing 20 square meters for one person.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers banned the operation of shopping and entertainment centers on Saturday and Sunday until November 30.

