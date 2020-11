Cabinet Bans Organization Of Leisure Activities In Restaurants And Limited Their Work During Daytime On Weeken

The Cabinet of Ministers has banned leisure activities in restaurants and limited their work during the day on weekends until November 30.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The following restriction. A complete ban on discos, entertainment, nightclubs, catering establishments (restaurants, bars, snack bars, buffets) for organizing leisure activities. That is, we prohibit those activities in catering establishments (related to) organizing leisure," the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said.

Also, the work of public catering establishments from 10:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m. is prohibited, except for the implementation of targeted delivery and customer service in the take-away mode.

The table should accommodate no more than four people (excluding children under the age of 18), the distance between those sitting at different tables should be at least 2 meters.

Visitors must enter and move around using masks and respirators.

The establishment must have markings to maintain the distance in line, and the staff must be provided with masks and respirators.

Otherwise, the activities of the catering establishment are prohibited.

On Saturday and Sunday, restaurants and cafes will be able to work only in take-away mode.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers changed the quarantine conditions and introduced a "weekend quarantine" until November 30.

The European Business Association (EBA) states businesses may not be able to withstand the "weekend quarantine."

