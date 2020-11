Cabinet Bans Work Of Shopping And Entertainment Center On Weekends Until November 30

The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the work of shopping and entertainment centers on Saturday and Sunday until November 30.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, on weekends, the work of other entertainment establishments, trade establishments is prohibited (except for those, at which 60% of the range is food, fuel, medicines, veterinary drugs, feed).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers changed the quarantine conditions and introduced a "weekend" quarantine until November 30.

The Association of Retailers of Ukraine asked the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Health not to impose trade restrictions during the "weekend" quarantine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers called on the Cabinet of Ministers to refrain from banning the operation of shopping and entertainment centers and stores due to the spread of the coronavirus.

