Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), draws the attention of the Central Election Commission (CEC) to the need to take urgent measures to establish the results of voting in the October 25 local elections and their immediate publication on the official website of the CEC.

The press service of the NSDC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In a letter addressed to the chairperson of the Central Election Commission, Oleh Didenko, the NSDC Secretary noted that the CEC, under the new electoral law, is doing significant work to ensure the rights of Ukrainian citizens to elect and be elected.

"At the same time, the staff of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is registering an increase in social tension and, as a result, the emergence of risks to national security in a situation related to the issue of insufficient information of the public about the official election results," he said.

Danilov, in particular, recalled that in accordance with the schedule of the main organizational measures for the preparation and conduct of local elections on October 25, approved by the CEC resolution of August 8, the deadline for establishing the voting results in local elections was November 6 inclusively.

At the same time, at the moment, in a certain part of the territorial constituencies, the results of voting in local elections have not been established.

Danilov recalled the norms of legislation regarding the CEC's control over the organization of the preparation and holding of local elections, as well as regarding the establishment of the results of local elections by the commission in the case that some territorial election commissions fail to comply with the requirements of the Electoral Code in terms of establishing their results.

"Taking into account the abovementioned, in the interests of national security and in view of the fact that the holding of free, open and transparent elections is a prerequisite for ensuring the principle of democracy and is a mandatory standard for a democratic, free and open society, I draw attention to the adoption of urgent measures to establish the voting results at local elections on October 25, 2020 and their immediate publication on the official website of the Central Election Commission," the letter reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the turnout in the local elections on October 25 was 36.88%.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources